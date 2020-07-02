Frank Allen Moore, 94, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at The Neighborhoods.
Services will be conducted privately with the closest family members present. The chapel service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Family and friends will be able to join the service as it is streamed live on the funeral home Facebook page: Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery.
Frank was born July 4, 1925, in Imboden, Arkansas, the son of Elven P. and Clara F. Simons Moore. He married Katie Lee Snell on Oct. 23, 1944, in Boone County.
He joined his brother in service during World War II where he served as a Merchant Marine. Following his service, he and Katie started their family.
In 1957, he and Russell Coats opened COMO Tire Co., where he worked for several years as a front alignment specialist, then later as the company’s sales representative.
Frank loved to play golf and got to be pretty good at it, having amassed eight holes-in-one over his playing years. He passed that love of golf down through the family. He was also a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Frank was also a board member of the Columbia Senior Center and a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include three children, Shelia (Darrel) Blackwell of Salem, Missouri, Connie (Steve) Schertel of St. Charles, Missouri, and Rusty Moore of Columbia; five grandchildren, Brad Blackwell, Scott (Alex) Blackwell, Amanda (Bill) Walker, Brian (Sandy) Katcher and Katie (Chris) Bauman; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Luci Danner of Columbia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Katie Lee Moore, his parents and a brother, Virgil Moore.
Donations in his memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Columbia in care of the funeral home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO 65202.