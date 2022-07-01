Gary Robertson, age 62, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on June 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 29, 1960 in Columbia, Missouri; a son of Clifford and Willie Pearl Sims Robertson. He was united in marriage to Cindy Boyd on September 27, 1986. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center , 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.
Gary Robertson, age 62, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on June 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 29, 1960 in Columbia, Missouri; a son of Clifford and Willie Pearl Sims Robertson. He was united in marriage to Cindy Boyd on September 27, 1986.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center , 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.