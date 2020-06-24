Haden Tias Singleton, age 18, of Columbia and formerly of Boonville passed away June 21, 2020, in rural Howard County.
Haden was born July 21, 2001, in Columbia, a son of Levi Singleton and Rachel Baker. He was a 2018 Fulton High School graduate and had been employed with Vanderford Construction in Kansas City, Missouri.
Haden loved and was loved by his family. They remember him as having a beautiful soul and being generous, kindhearted, adventurous and humble, with a good forgiving attitude.
He loved children and rescuing dogs. Some of his favorite hobbies included car racing, fishing, playing video games and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Haden is survived by parents Levi Singleton and Rachel Baker of Columbia; brother Jesse Singleton of Olathe, Kansas; sister Makaelin Singleton of Columbia; grandparents Eva and James Painter of New Franklin, Missouri; and great-grandparents Barbara and Alan Cox of Springfield, Missouri.
Also surviving are several aunts and uncles, including David Singleton, Cameron Singleton, Shiloh Singleton, Courtney Yount, Daniel Yount, Nicole Reimer, Jordan Reimer, Stephanie Widner, Faith Painter, Madison Painter, Carly Baker, Billy Don Baker and Dustin Baker, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Allyson Singleton; grandparents Alice and David Singleton; and great-grandparents Betty and Russell Baker.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. A celebration of life gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Harley Park, Santa Fe Trail at Parkway Drive in Boonville, Missouri.
Memorial contributions are suggested payable to his mother, Rachel Baker, to assist the family with their loss.
