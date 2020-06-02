Hattie Elizabeth Fletcher, 84, of Fulton passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Hattie was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Shawneetown, Illinois, to Thomas Reason and Rachel (Manley) Smith.
She married Thomas Franklin Fletcher Sr. on Aug. 23, 1952, in Piggott, Arkansas.
Hattie spent most of her career being a cook for sororities on the MU campus. She enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and going to the casino. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to Florida.
Hattie is survived by son, Thomas Fletcher of Fulton; daughters Coney Icenogle of Fulton and Lydia Jacobs of Columbia; many brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Bobbie Roop, Catherine Chapman, Danielle Icenogle, Rocky Roop and Timothy Roop; many great-grandchildren, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Catherine Fletcher, son, Johnny Fletcher and great-granddaughter Gaia Roop.
Services will be private for the family.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.