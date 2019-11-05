Idelle Martin, 73, of Columbia, earned her wings Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Columbia to the late Jake and Idelle (Dunham) Bradford.
Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Columbia.
She is survived by four daughters, Gaynel Bradford (Michael), Minnie Smith (Dale), Joyce Bradford and Trina Martin; one son, Fred Johnson, Jr.; grandchildren, Brittany Smith, Ebonee Smith, Jermira Murray, Katrina Smith, DeShayda Bradford and Maleek Farr; great-grandchildren Rayen Smith, Jayren Smith, Nolan Murray, Zayleah Moody, Noah Murray and Orrion Moody, Jr.; sister Katie Reynolds; brother Edgar Bradford; sister-in-law Mary Bradford; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by ten brothers, Bill Warren, Mason Warren, Jake Jr. Bradford, Jimmy Bradford, Joe Bradford, Rucker Bradford, Scotty Bradford, Tommy Bradford, Floyd Bradford and Ollie Bradford; and one sister, Belle Payton.
She graduated from Hickman High School in 1965. In 1982, she graduated from cosmetology school. In 1983, she opened her own beauty shop in Calhoun, Missouri. She was a faithful steward at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being in the choir, helping with communion and helping out the church and its members whenever she was able.
Her hobbies were crafts, cooking, Sunday dinners for the family, shopping and making special gifts for those who have lost loved ones. She also loved tending her lawn and garden.
She was the patriarch of our family. She looked after everyone, earning her the nickname “Grumpy.”
This is the legacy she has left behind for us:
We’re Family.
“Keep our hands in the Master’s hand so you will never go astray!”
Mom wanted to be remembered as a mother who loved all of her children and wanted all of her children to love God. “I hope all children love God and be of peace.”
