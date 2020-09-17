Jacqueline G. Sharpsteen, 89, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at The Bluffs. 

She was born Sept. 22, 1930, in St. Joseph; the daughter of Ray and Ruth (Diesner) Sharpsteen.

Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

