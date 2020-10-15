James Russell Berry, 81, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
A private family service will take place at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Jacksonville.
Mr. Berry was born July 30, 1939, in Mexico, Missouri, to Gaither and Willa (West) Berry.
He is survived by two children, Russ (Denise) Berry and Tanya (Rob) Weigand, all of Columbia; and four grandchildren, Brittany, Brooke, Kaitlyn and Emily.
