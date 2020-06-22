In his life’s journey, James Roland Fischer had many plateaus and apexes.
Jim’s favorite hymn was the prayer of St. Francis, and in life he strove to make a great impact while leaving a minimal footprint.
He died peacefully June 19, 2020, after serving the Lord here on Earth.
Born Feb, 23, 1945, Jim was raised on the family farm outside Washington, Missouri.
After three years of studying at a Franciscan seminary in Westmont, Illinois, he discerned the priesthood was not his vocation and returned to graduate from St. Francis Borgia High School.
Jim earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in agricultural engineering from MU.
One of Jim’s common phrases was “make it happen,” and for his beloved family and friends, he made it happen.
For more than 51 years his wife, Sharon (Dobsch) was his partner in work and life, including operation of a successful direct to consumer beef operation in central Missouri for many years.
Together they raised three children — Benjamin (Stacy) of Edgewood, Texas, Matthew (Frances) of Piedmont, South Carolina, and Margaret Eckelkamp (William) of Washington, Missouri — who brought them pride and constantly expanded their horizons.
Jim built teams of people, and the greatest of those teams was his family.
His professional career spanned four decades of service in the federal government and land-grant university system.
His “energized” philosophy led to him being a mentor to many colleagues and graduate students, and he was a recognized leader in renewable energy.
Jim led departments, colleges and extension systems at MU, Michigan State University and Clemson University. He managed research programs for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was on the board of directors for the U.S. Department of Energy.
He volunteered on advisory boards for colleges and nonprofits including the Missouri Energy Initiative, The Farm Foundation and the University of Missouri College of Engineering Foundation.
Jim also enjoyed his time on the golf course, as well as across from friends at the poker table.
Additional surviving family members include his cherished grandchildren, Cecilia, Sarah Adeline, Charles, Kathryn, William and Lucille; five brothers and sisters, Henry (Mary) of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Edward (Dolores) of Washington, Missouri, John (Linda) of Washington, Missouri, Helen Fick (Ed) of Ballwin, Missouri, and Jane Fulhage of Rocheport, Missouri; and in-laws Kristine (James) Piontek of Liberty, Missouri, and Bob (Mary) Dobsch of Washington, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Agnes; sister Mary Ann Fischer, SSND; and brother-in-law Charles Fulhage.
The family is asking memorials be sent to: Father Tolton High School, 3351 E. Gans Road, Columbia MO 65201, or the University of Missouri College of Engineering Foundation, 3610 Buttonwood Drive, Suite 200, Columbia MO 65201.