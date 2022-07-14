James Allen “Jim” Foltz, 35, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home in Columbia, Mo., following a prolonged illness.
He was born on March 3, 1987, at Griffiss Air Force Base near Rome, N.Y., and lived in Ohio, Utah, Texas, Alabama, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, before settling in Missouri.
He was a 2005 graduate of Bedford High School in Bedford, Mass., where he played football and was the inaugural recipient of the Lance Corporal Travis Desiato award, given to a graduating football player for exemplary character, academics, and commitment.
While playing for Bedford, Jim learned that one’s effort and attitude are often the only things over which one has control, characteristics that provided him much strength during his illness.
He graduated from Fitchburg State College in Fitchburg, Mass., with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration in 2009.
He was a four-year starter at left tackle for Fitchburg’s varsity football team, where he was named first-team all-conference and served as team captain his senior year.
Upon graduation, he worked as an operations assistant and account executive for the Bridgeport Bluefish minor league baseball team of the Atlantic League.
He later worked for the environmental and surgical teams at University Hospital, a unit of the MU Health Care system at the University of Missouri. An avid sports fan his entire life, he closely followed teams from Massachusetts and Missouri.
Jim is survived by his girlfriend, Haley Smith of Columbia, Mo.; his parents, Julie Braschler of Fairdealing, Mo., and Tom Foltz of Fairfax, Va.; his brother, Sam Foltz of Falls Church, Va.; his grandmother, Ann Foltz of Ellicott City, Md.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held on Tues., July 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, 5350 E. Bonne Femme Church Rd., Columbia, Mo., 65201.
Interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center Foundation, the Mid-Missouri Fisher House, DeafLEAD, or Love Coffee of Columbia.