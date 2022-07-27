Jane Drane-Boyce, 65, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Celebration of Life: 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com
