Janet Rose Goodson of Columbia passed away on July 25, 2022, at Lenoir Woods. Jan was born on June 21, 1934, in Kirksville, Missouri to Downing and Virginia Alice Cottey Huffman. She was raised on a farm in Knox County. She was wed to Bill Kelley in 1953 in Knox City, Missouri. Two children, Brett Kelley and Tracy Kelley Zanone were born from this marriage. She wed William Bentzen in 1969 and he passed away in 1991. She married a high school sweetheart Bill Goodson, July 19, 2003. She was a kind, caring, and gentle person who had many, many friends.

Jan graduated from Knox City high school in 1952 as valedictorian. She played basketball, clarinet in the school band, acted in many plays, and won several awards singing in regional and state competition. She drove a tractor helping her father run the family farm, read almost every book in the school library, had many boyfriends, and could square dance all night. After high school, she attended Christian (Columbia) College. Columbia has been her home since 1953. She worked at Shelter Insurance for 38 years as an executive assistant to the Vice President of claims and retired in 1991.

