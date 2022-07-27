Janet Rose Goodson of Columbia passed away on July 25, 2022, at Lenoir Woods. Jan was born on June 21, 1934, in Kirksville, Missouri to Downing and Virginia Alice Cottey Huffman. She was raised on a farm in Knox County. She was wed to Bill Kelley in 1953 in Knox City, Missouri. Two children, Brett Kelley and Tracy Kelley Zanone were born from this marriage. She wed William Bentzen in 1969 and he passed away in 1991. She married a high school sweetheart Bill Goodson, July 19, 2003. She was a kind, caring, and gentle person who had many, many friends.
Jan graduated from Knox City high school in 1952 as valedictorian. She played basketball, clarinet in the school band, acted in many plays, and won several awards singing in regional and state competition. She drove a tractor helping her father run the family farm, read almost every book in the school library, had many boyfriends, and could square dance all night. After high school, she attended Christian (Columbia) College. Columbia has been her home since 1953. She worked at Shelter Insurance for 38 years as an executive assistant to the Vice President of claims and retired in 1991.
In 2002, Jan collapsed in the ER lobby at Boone Hospital due to a cardiac arrest. She felt that God was present to answer a prayer, and He blessed her with more time to spend with Bill Goodson. Having just recently re-connected after having no contact for fifty years, Jan married Bill Goodson July 19, 2003, and God gave them over nineteen beautiful years to love and cherish each other.
Jan is a member of Community United Methodist Church, the Knox City American Legion Auxiliary, the DAV Auxiliary, the Show-Me Cosmo Club of Columbia, the PEO Chapter JJ, the Tiger Scholarship Fund, Friends of the Library, and the Jefferson Club. She is a past president of the Cosmopolitan Pals organization. Jan enjoyed reading with her cats, going to the Missouri Tiger football games, and attending plays and concerts. She had season tickets to the Lyceum Theater, Macon Maples Theatre, Columbia Entertainment Center and attended many events at Jessie Hall and the Missouri Theater. She had been a season ticket holder to Missouri football, as well as men’s and women’s basketball. Jan loved to travel, and she has visited over 49 countries and 49 states.
Jan is survived by her husband Bill, a son Brett Kelley of Prospect Heights, Il, a daughter Tracy Zanone and husband Mark of Marietta, Ga. Four grandchildren: Kendall Williford and husband Luke of Statham, Ga; Kiel Scates and husband Ryan of St. Simons Island, Ga; Kellen Zanone and wife Emily of Marietta, Georgia, and Tyler Kelley of Highland Park, Il. Four great grandchildren, Andrew and Charles Scates, Liam Zanone, and Emma Williford. A stepson Rodney Goodson, wife Tracie and family, of Erie Colorado and a stepdaughter, Cindy Jordan and family of Longmont, Colorado. Jan was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway, on July 29 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bee Ridge UMC, PO Box 278, Edina, Missouri, 63537.