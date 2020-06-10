Joan L. Head, 87, of Ashland, Missouri, passed away June 9, 2020, at her home in Ashland.
Joan was born March 14, 1933, in St. Louis, the daughter of Noah and Hildred Barnes James. She married Loren Head on June 6, 1952, in Rocheport, Missouri, and he preceded her in death.
Joan was a member of Faith Family Church. She worked as a secretary for many years.
Survivors include her children Kenneth Head of Columbia, Carl (Debby) Head of Ashland, Kevin (Renae) Head of Laplata, Missouri, Steven (Laurie) Head of Sturgeon, Missouri, Deborah Duermeyer of Columbia and Katheryn (James) Reeder of Ashland; brother Gary (Fern) James of Rocheport; sister Jackie (Charles) Kimsey of Midway, Missouri; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Joan was preceded in death by one brother.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 13, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. The funeral will be at 2:30 p.m., with a private burial following on the home place.