Joe Lindell Nowlin, 88, on June 16th, 2022. A visitation will be held June 25th from 1-3 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, a graveside service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
He was born on October 20th, 1933, to Charlie Duncan Nowlin and Malissa Bryant Sapp Nowlin, the youngest of their ten children.
He is survived by one son, Gregory, and his wife Rebecca; two grandchildren, Olivia and Benjamin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings; John, Guy, Charlie, Owen, Lucille, Lillie, Darrell, Opal, and Mamie Ellen.