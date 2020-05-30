John Drage, who pastored The Rock Campus Church at MU for 20 years, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in Columbia after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. Born Sept. 12, 1966, he was 53.
He wanted college students to know the love of Christ, and thousands of those students called him a mentor, encourager and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Amy, and four children, Josh (Emily) Drage, Jessie (Zac) Siems, Caleb (Renee) Drage and Than Drage.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.