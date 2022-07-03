John Michael Harper passed from this life on June 19th, at Hampton Place in Columbia. Michael was a long time resident of Columbia. Born March 29th, 1944 in Texas.
Michael was a loving & kind friend, a talented artisan, and had an under-appreciated, brilliant political mind.
He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother. Michael leaves behind many friends that considered him family. Especially his artist friends at Artlandish Gallery, where he has had his work displayed from 2009 to the present.
Michael was most recently an usher and custodian at MU, where he was awarded yearly for his excellent work.
There will be a Celebration of Life and potluck at Cosmo Bethel Park on Sunday, July 17th from 5 to 8 pm.