Joseph Michael Woodson, 33, of Columbia, MO passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in Columbia. Joseph was born Dec. 3, 1986 in Columbia, Joseph graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 2005. Joseph worked for Columbia Public Schools and the Missouri Department of Corrections in Fulton, Missouri.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Our family’s hearts hurt and ache for his loss. We know that friends and co-workers who were truly family as well will miss his smile, warmth, compassion and friendship.

We miss him so.

