Karen Rexcine Forbis, 64, of Ashland passed away Thursday, June 30, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center.
Karen was born March 28, 1956, in Ashland to Lowell and Leona (Lee) Sapp.
She graduated from Southern Boone County High School. Karen married Scott Dean Forbis on April 21, 2014, in Columbia.
During her career, she was employed as a CNA at Boone Retirement Center and also worked at Ashland Academy Early Learning Center.
Karen was a member of CenterPoint Church and loved doing crafts. One of her greatest joys was being a "friend" of the Black Sheep motorcycle ministry.
Karen is survived by son Travis Nichols; daughter Tracy Day; sister Kathy Blackburn (Greg); brother-in-law Steven Forbis (Diane); sister-in-law Susan Levacy; grandchildren Lucas Day and Jonathan Michael Day; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Scott.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. July 11, 2020, at the CenterPoint Church, 20 E. Green Meadows Road in Columbia.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society
