Kathleen Thrift Blackburn peacefully passed away on 07/01/2022 and went to be with her Lord at the age of 72. Kathy worked as a registered nurse at Boone Hospital Center and Columbia Regional Hospital before retiring. Kathy was also involved with her Church and dearly loved the Lord. Kathy was predeceased by her father, Eugene Huntley Thrift, her mother, Nina Davis Thrift, and her brothers, Richard Thrift and Steven Thrift. Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her son Joey Blackburn, her sisters Dorothy Wyatt, Nancy Bingham, Mary Thrift, Barbara Boos, and her brothers Michael Thrift and Allen Thrift, along with many nieces and nephews.
Kathleen Thrift Blackburn, March 31, 1950 — July 1, 2022
- submitted by family
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Eric Scott Evans, Aug. 27, 1960 — June 24, 2022
- Ruth M. Stamper, Jan. 25, 1936 — June 30, 2022
- Shirley Marie Northup, Feb. 1, 1943 — June 10, 2022
- Kathleen Thrift Blackburn, March 31, 1950 — July 1, 2022
- Shirley Ward, 1944 — 2022
- Evelyn Marjorie Peck, 1925 — 2022
- Dorothy Mildred Nelson, Nov. 10, 1929 — July 3, 2022