Kathleen Thrift Blackburn peacefully passed away on 07/01/2022 and went to be with her Lord at the age of 72. Kathy worked as a registered nurse at Boone Hospital Center and Columbia Regional Hospital before retiring. Kathy was also involved with her Church and dearly loved the Lord. Kathy was predeceased by her father, Eugene Huntley Thrift, her mother, Nina Davis Thrift, and her brothers, Richard Thrift and Steven Thrift. Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her son Joey Blackburn, her sisters Dorothy Wyatt, Nancy Bingham, Mary Thrift, Barbara Boos, and her brothers Michael Thrift and Allen Thrift, along with many nieces and nephews.

