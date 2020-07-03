Larry D. Grantham of Columbia passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at age 69.
Larry was born July 31, 1950, the beloved son of Joe R. Grantham and Elizabeth Katherine (Brewer) Grantham.
He was the adored husband of the late Candace Sue Grantham (McChesney) and father of the late James Michael Grantham. He is survived by a sister, Kathy (Grantham) Phillips, and a daughter, Sarah A. Grantham.
Larry graduated from MU with a master's degree in 1983 under the advisement of Dr. W. Raymond Wood, who became a treasured lifelong mentor and friend.
Larry had an extensive and prolific career as a renowned Missouri archaeologist and preservationist throughout five decades for MU, Truman State University, Missouri State Parks, of which he was most proud, the Missouri Department of Transportation, and Gauss Archaeology.
He was a proud member of the Society for American Archaeology and the Missouri Archaeological Society, among other numerous professional societies. Larry enjoyed discussing archaeology and teaching it to the public as well as mentoring young archaeologists. He leaves a deep and lasting impact on close friend and colleague Christopher Koenig.
Along with his passion for archaeology, Larry enjoyed many adventures traveling with his daughter, dining at fine restaurants and appreciating a good gin and tonic.
A graveside celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. in Columbia. In keeping with the local health guidelines, the funeral home asks anyone attending to keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve, and wash and sanitize your hands often. Wearing face masks is also strongly encouraged.
A gathering to toast Larry’s life will follow immediately at Shakespeare’s Pizza West.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Archaeologist Conservancy.