LaVerna Joy Hatesohl, 89, of Linn, Kansas, died Jan. 20, 2020.
LaVerna and her husband Delmar were longtime residents of Columbia. She worked at the MU Engineering School and a local doctor’s office before beginning her teaching career in the Columbia Public Schools. She taught 5th grade at Russell Boulevard for many years. She was also an active scout leader and Sunday school teacher.
LaVerna & Delmar retired to Linn, KS.
LaVerna is survived by husband, Delmar, son Kent (Brenda) Hatesohl of Lawrence, KS, daughter Beth (Dan) Mosher of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren Brian (Laura) Hatesohl, Laura (Richard) McLaughlin, Chris Mosher, and Tyler Hatesohl; great granddaughter, Emma McLaughlin.
Memorials have been established for Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Greenleaf, KS and the Linn American Legion Endowment, Linn, KS.