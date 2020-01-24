LaVerna Joy Hatesohl, 89, of Linn, Kansas, died Jan. 20, 2020.

LaVerna and her husband Delmar were longtime residents of Columbia. She worked at the MU Engineering School and a local doctor’s office before beginning her teaching career in the Columbia Public Schools. She taught 5th grade at Russell Boulevard for many years. She was also an active scout leader and Sunday school teacher.

LaVerna & Delmar retired to Linn, KS.

LaVerna is survived by husband, Delmar, son Kent (Brenda) Hatesohl of Lawrence, KS, daughter Beth (Dan) Mosher of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren Brian (Laura) Hatesohl, Laura (Richard) McLaughlin, Chris Mosher, and Tyler Hatesohl; great granddaughter, Emma McLaughlin.

Memorials have been established for Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Greenleaf, KS and the Linn American Legion Endowment, Linn, KS.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.