Linda Joyce Brown, aged 72 and resident of Columbia for 36 years, passed away on 26 July 2022 at her home from a rare neurological condition. She was born Mar 16, 1950 in Hannibal to Thomas M. Hurley, Sr. & Ella Louise (nee James) Hurley of Perry, MO.

Private services will be held at a future date at Lick Creek Cemetery, Perry, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son, Anthony Dane Brown.

