Lisa Dawn Swafford, 59, of Columbia died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center after fighting COVID-19.
Lisa was born June 10, 1961, in Macon to Jackie Dale Truitt and Linda Kay (Jarrell) Truitt, and they survive. On June 25, 1983, she married Scott Cunningham Swafford in Macon, and he survives.
Lisa graduated from Macon High School and attended Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State). She worked for 32 years as a driver examiner for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, including several years as supervisor of the Columbia driver examination office.
After retiring in 2015, she started CoMo Driving School, helping scores of students gain the skills necessary to earn their drivers' licenses. She also taught driver's education for Columbia Public Schools.
Lisa was a selfless soul who found the most joy in finding ways to help her family and friends. She inherited her father's stubborn nature and ingenuity and her mother's compassion and intellect. She was a shrewd card player and an avid deer hunter who was a crack shot with a rifle. She enjoyed camping and canoeing, particularly on Missouri's Ozark streams. She took great pleasure in shopping and buying gifts for her loved ones. She was a voracious reader and a fan of movies both good and bad.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lisa is survived by her sons, Jacob (Katelyn) Swafford of Albany, Missouri, and Quentin Swafford of Columbia; her sister, Lori (Eric) Kurzejeski of Columbia; her brother, William (Suzanne) Truitt of Belton; her grandson, Jackson Swafford of Albany, Missouri; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Family and friends are invited to stop by the backyard of the Swafford household, 110 Parkade Blvd. in Columbia, between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, for a casual outdoor gathering to share memories and celebrate Lisa's life. Food and beverages will be provided. There will be plenty of room for social distancing, but please adhere to public health guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com. Memorial contributions can be made to an educational trust for Jackson Swafford.