Our Mom died two days after summer arrived in 2022. Marilyn June Pfefer waited for her daughter to arrive from Colorado before taking her last breath in the evening of June 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, friends, pets and many others who knew her and the famous candied apples that she and her husband made and handed out every Halloween from their home on Bluff Blvd. in Columbia, Missouri.
She was born and raised on The Hill in St. Louis, Missouri which was one of the reasons that she was an amazing baker and cook. Her Northern Italian Meatball recipe is known to have converted vegetarians to occasionally eat meat. She loved the four seasons and the wooded areas around her house, where she could often be seen walking her dogs or working in her garden. Mom was demanding, but kind and gentle at the same time. Our Brother had a great expression for her: Hard on the outside and soft in the middle. We loved her and will remember her for the rich life that she lived.
She outlived both her parents, her brother, many pets and her husband, who was the love of her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central MO Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.
