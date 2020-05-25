Martha Ann Hoskins, 79, passed away May 22, 2020. She was born in Ottawa, Kansas, on Dec. 23, 1940, to Orde and Margaret (Whitaker) Sapp.

Martha graduated from Reading High School. She married Norse Hoskins on Sept. 14, 1985.

Martha worked as an administrative assistant for the division of transportation, from which she retired. She had a passion for music, specifically playing the violin and accordion. Martha also loved to travel.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Thomas Sapp and Fred Sapp.

She is survived by her children, David King, Deanna Ross, Valarie Stephenson, Connie Howard and John King, and stepchildren Brian Hoskins, Lisa Byers and Kim Sullens; siblings Jon Sapp, Sara McCarty, Nina Boyer, Theresa Deever, Kathy McCorkle and Rebecca Warnock; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A committal service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

According to the funeral home: “At this time, we are limiting the occupancy of our building to 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to keep our families and staff safe. Please be prepared to be directed by staff when you arrive for visitations and services.”

