Mary Elizabeth Wood, 89, of Columbia passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, Missouri. She was born on April 26, 1933, in Pasadena, California, the daughter of Victor and Evelyn (Avery) Wadlund.
Mary graduated in 1951 from Springfield High School in Springfield, Pennsylvania. She married David Wood in 1981 in Columbia, Missouri.
Mary worked at M.B.S. before going to the University of Missouri, where she was in the Registrar’s Office until her retirement.
She enjoyed antiquing, playing bridge, dancing, traveling, and artwork, and loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her grandson Shane Campbell, wife Layne, and their four children: Kayelynn, Xyla, Benedict, and Ireland. She was preceded in death by her parents; children: Benedict Campbell, and Victoria Campbell.
A tree planting and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
