Mary Elizabeth Wood, 89, of Columbia passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, Missouri. She was born on April 26, 1933, in Pasadena, California, the daughter of Victor and Evelyn (Avery) Wadlund.

Mary graduated in 1951 from Springfield High School in Springfield, Pennsylvania. She married David Wood in 1981 in Columbia, Missouri.

