Mary Margaret Dick, born to Robert Luther and Phyllis Marie Treese, was named after her grandmothers, Mary Shultz and Margaret Treese. Her older sister, Jackie, aged 4, could not pronounce Mary Margaret and, thus, she became forever Marga.

Born in Chicago, her family moved to Wiliamsport, Pennsylvania when her father was called into ministry and then to Boston. Marga graduated from Newton High School in 1962 and enrolled in college. After being told by a professor that she would never amount to much, Marga visited Jackie in California. That visit turned into time lived in Haight-Ashbury, where she studied at the San Francisco Art Institute.

