Mary Margaret Dick, born to Robert Luther and Phyllis Marie Treese, was named after her grandmothers, Mary Shultz and Margaret Treese. Her older sister, Jackie, aged 4, could not pronounce Mary Margaret and, thus, she became forever Marga.
Born in Chicago, her family moved to Wiliamsport, Pennsylvania when her father was called into ministry and then to Boston. Marga graduated from Newton High School in 1962 and enrolled in college. After being told by a professor that she would never amount to much, Marga visited Jackie in California. That visit turned into time lived in Haight-Ashbury, where she studied at the San Francisco Art Institute.
Eventually deciding to prove her old professor wrong, Marga moved back to Boston where she graduated magna cum laude from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. She then applied to every medical school in the country that would take a woman over the age of 25. After walking out of an interview where the dean asked why she should be admitted when she would waste the opportunity by getting married and having babies, Marga was accepted into Washington University Medical School.
While working as a ward clerk, prior to graduation, Marga met Earl Dick, a physician at the hospital. It took only one interaction for Marga to call her best friend and report that she had just met the man she was going to marry. Marga was correct and they were united in marriage on August 11, 1977, in an outdoor ceremony officiated by her father.
After graduating from Washington University in 1975, Marga completed a residency in psychiatry and eventually joined the St. Louis Psychiatric Institute. She then opened a private practice, which she moved to Columbia in 1988. Marga frequently joked that she only agreed to move after confirming the local grocery store carried cilantro. She ran her Columbia practice for many years and eventually worked at New Horizons.
Marga had an infectious, unmistakable laugh. She was an incredible artist who wove beautiful pieces and made colorful, interesting quilts. She loved the ocean and to travel, including Ireland, Mexico, Costa Rica, and throughout the United States. Marga was a fantastic, loving, and generous wife, mother and friend, a phenomenal and creative cook, and a joy to spend time with. Marga leaves behind her husband of almost 45 years, her daughter, Sara (Derek) Hall, her beloved grandchildren, and a half-finished tapestry of the ocean. May she forever be at peace as her memory is a blessing to all that knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for this fall.