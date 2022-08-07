Longtime Columbia resident, Merle Glen Wright died May 27, 2022 in Mission, Texas.

Merle graduated from Centralia High School in 1951. After attending Westminster College he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Following his service he completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri, Columbia. In Columbia he managed a coin machine business, became part owner of the Italian Village Restaurant, and subsequently founded Restaurant Equipment and Supply Company which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1999. He served as chairman of the Boone County Horse Show, President of the Columbia Ski Club, and was active in the Flatland Ski Association.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you