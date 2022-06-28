Mildred Louise Torres, age 88, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Mildred was born May 15, 1934 in Sturgeon, Missouri to Edward and Lillie Clayton. She attended school in Sturgeon and later become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Boone Hospital. As an adult, Mildred went back to school and graduated from Columbia College with a degree in Social Work in 1974.
On February 1, 1963, she married Mack H. Torres, who preceded her in death in 2003.
Mildred is loved and survived by two daughters, Vicky Stohldrier and Teresa Maledy (Scott), both of Columbia, and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Schlemeier of Columbia.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by sisters Joanna Sappington and Mary Topliff, and her brother James “Jimmy” Clayton.
It was Mildred’s wish to be cremated and not to have a funeral. A private family graveside service will be held for Mildred.
Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.