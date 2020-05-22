Beulah Mae Wilson was always willing to try something new, even in her 99th year of life.
Mrs. Wilson, who died at 99 on May 16 in Columbia, lived by learning through opportunities presented to her. Those who knew Mrs. Wilson said she could hardly ever say no.
Mrs. Wilson met and married her husband, Murrell Wilson, who then lived across the street, before he served in World War II. Together they raised three children in Columbia, and she worked as a business manager for his real estate company. For more than 60 years, members of her family attended MU, yet Mrs. Wilson did not.
“She only carried a high school degree and a self-taught MBA in business,” said her son, Murrell “Butch” Wilson. “Wonderful mind, very good at details, quick to learn.”
“Beulah was the reason Dad was so successful,” daughter Jennie Griffith said.
Her three children gave Mrs. Wilson 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Whether it meant flying on a plane piloted by her grandson in her 90s or attending her granddaughter's wedding four weeks after having open-heart surgery, Mrs. Wilson showed up for her family.
“I think she was at every school event there ever was for all kids and grandkids in Columbia,” Jennie Griffith said. “Very supportive, always there, she always showed up.”
After her husband died in 2002, Mrs. Wilson took up monthly art lessons and painted nearly 30 oil landscapes during the last decade of her life.
“She had the time and opportunity,” daughter-in-law Sally Wilson said. “As a family, we loved that art is how she channeled it.”
Mrs. Wilson was raised on a farm, where she learned the skills to be handy in her own home. Jennie Griffith said her mother did the lawn work and built the fences.
“She could do anything," Jennie Griffith said. "She was not your typical '50s stay-at-home mom.”
Just as Mrs. Wilson accepted opportunities with open arms, she also welcomed people. Butch Wilson said she never had anything bad to say about anyone.
“Even though people didn’t always do things perfectly, she would never point that out but would point out what was good in them,” he said.
“If someone was going down the wrong path, she just knew what to say to them,” said her youngest daughter, Kathy Murray. “She was the best person there can be.”
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her three children, Murrell “Butch" Wilson, Jennie Griffith and Kathy Murray, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Gifts may be sent to Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203. No memorial services are scheduled at this time.