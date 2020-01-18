William (Bill) Edward Donoho loved to water ski — so much that he hoped he would water ski at the age of 90, said his daughter Keri Donoho.
He looked up to Banana George, a water skier known for skiing barefoot at 90 years old.
Keri Donoho and her sisters, Marci and Jeri, used to go camping with their father and mother, Clara Donoho. They went camping at the Lake of the Ozarks all the time, and her father would point out houses.
He had always dreamed of moving to the Lake of the Ozarks, Keri Donoho said, and the family did when she was in seventh grade.
All of their family and friends who visited were taught how to water ski by her father, Keri Donoho said.
“He was an amazing water skier,” she added. “Anything to do with the water, actually.”
She said he used to swim across the lake every day — but his hobbies didn’t end with water-related activites. Keri Donoho said her father was also an extremely talented mechanic.
“He added a screen porch on his lake house all by himself,” she said. “And if something needed to be fixed, he fixed it.”
He wasn’t a mechanic for a living, though, Keri Donoho said. He served in the Air Force for four years as a hydraulic specialist, then worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years before becoming the postmaster of Emma and Linn Creek.
He also looked forward every year to his annual mushroom hunting trip with his brothers.
Every spring, Bill Donoho and his brothers would travel to northern Missouri and go mushroom hunting — a hobby that began in Spring of 1994, Clara Donoho said.
Bill Donoho died Dec. 26, at home in Columbia. He made the decision to donate his body for research, in hopes of helping others affected by Parkinson’s disease.
