When John Robert "Bob" Humphreys was the general manager of the Missourian, he wasn't the typical boss of the era.
"He had a gentle way about him," Rick Wise, who worked for Humphreys after graduating from MU, said. "And I think he was so physically fit that he was very centered, and he was always calm."
"We're talking about the mid-70s," Wise went on. "Most guys thought you had to be a fire-breather to be a boss; you had to be intimidating and rough. And Bob was even-handed and fair and realistic. He wanted us to do our jobs, but he was a motivator instead of an intimidator."
Vicki Russell, the former publisher of the Columbia Daily Tribune, also reported directly to Bob while she was working at the Missourian as a graduate teaching assistant.
"It was the kind of energy and influence that young, just-getting-started journalists needed," Russell said.
Born Oct. 3, 1926, in Pennsylvania, Bob got his degree from MU in broadcast journalism after serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. Bob and his wife, Freda Humphreys, moved to Oregon where he worked in the radio business for 20 years. There, the couple adopted their two sons, Kim and Steve.
After returning to MU to get his master's degree, Bob worked as the general manager for the Missourian from 1973 to 1987. He then became the chairperson of the advertising department until he retired in 1992.
"I really think at the end of the day he just wanted to help you," Steve Humphreys said. "He did whatever he could to help people. He did that with his advisor roles, and he did that with his mentoring different people. He wanted people to succeed."
Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry also worked with Bob Humphreys at the Missourian.
"He was very positive, very energetic," Parry said. "I used to admire him because he’d never have a bad day. That was contagious for those of us who worked around him.”
Humphreys filled his days with exercise, helping others and love for his wife of 71 years.
"He always had a great smile," Steve Humphreys said. "He could turn on the charm. He was always very personable and a never-knew-a-stranger kind of guy, just very happy go lucky."
He loved to box when he was younger, run and swim, Steve Humphreys said. When he moved to Missouri, Bob Humphreys ran 8 miles every day, Kim Humphreys said.
"Running meant a lot, and I think that helped him think and kind of keep everything straight in his head," Kim Humphreys said.
After Bob Humphreys's retirement, he continued to help people through his volunteer work. He was a volunteer for the Columbia Park Patrol to maintain the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail. Additionally, he volunteered at the Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center and at The Wardrobe.
“Not only was he a great mentor to a lot of people over the years, but he was also a very generous soul and really just put humanity first," Parry said. "I think that Bob just did a great job of really setting an example for others to follow.”
Kim Humphreys remembered his father's penchant for helping others would manifest in different ways, like in helping his bank teller get a job in advertising or in the friendly way he interacted with those around him.
"It didn't matter if it was some garbage collector, or it could be the governor," Kim Humphreys said. "It didn't matter who it was; he was buddies with them.
"He just really had this unerring love for being around people and chatting with them and finding out about them and telling them about himself and just sharing his life with theirs and seeing where the intersections were," he added.