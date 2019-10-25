From 1976 to 2014, Brian Forrest, 56, never missed a home MU football game.
"We tailgated right outside the stadium for 25 years," his wife, Melanie Forrest, said. "He was a true bleed-gold Tiger fan."
Mr. Forrest died Oct. 13, 2019.
Born Sept. 21, 1963, in Kirksville and raised in Centralia, Mr. Forrest had always lived close to Columbia. He graduated from MU with his bachelor's in marketing and business administration.
While at MU, Mr. Forrest obtained the nickname of "Clark Kent" after appearing in the 1985 -86 edition of the Men of Mizzou calendar as "Mr. May." His collegiate years brought him many game days and fraternity brothers, but it also brought him his wife.
The two met at Harpo's Bar & Grill, and the rest was history.
"Everyone meets at Harpos, don't they?" Melanie Forrest said.
Their two oldest children, Jordan Trader and Lauren Forrest, both graduated from the University of Alabama and now work as White House staffers in Washington, D.C. Their youngest, Kirkland Forrest, is following in the footsteps of his father as a finance major at the University of Alabama.
From a young age, Mr. Forrest was known for his diligent work ethic. The Centralia Chevrolet dealership, owned by his father, William Forrest, was where Mr. Forrest learned qualities that carried into his scholastic and professional careers.
“Brian was just so down-to-earth," Becki Bruno, a previous coworker, said. "Just one of those people that had one of those most contagious smiles. He knew everyone that walked in, and if he didn’t, he was going to find out.”
The dealership also gave him a leg up later in college when he bargained an extremely low price for a broken-down white 1976 Oldsmobile Delta 88, which first belonged to former Missouri Gov. Warren Hearnes.
Melanie Forrest said that the car still sits in her garage.
Directly after college, Mr. Forrest began training for Edward Jones Investments at the Lake of the Ozarks and later moved back to Columbia to work in the new Stifel Nicholas Inc. branch. He stayed with that company for 30 years until he retired in 2016.
He had received countless awards in his career, but Melanie Forrest said what he was most proud of was earning the trust and respect of his clients.
Not only was Mr. Forrest known to be a people person and hard worker, he was also known for his athleticism. From high school football to golf, being active was a key aspect of his daily life.
"His dream was to play for the Mizzou Tigers," Melanie Forrest said.
He also collected anything that seemed like it needed collecting, she said. His coin collection and the Hardy Boys books are a couple examples. Traveling was another pass time, with Hawaii being his favorite place to vacation.
Whether it was the MU vs. Alabama SEC Championship football game, family trips to Disney or walking his daughter, Jordan, down the aisle at Big Cedar Lodge, there are countless memories and stories to be remembered.
Throughout his life, Mr. Forrest valued honest and real relationships most. Whether that be with his clients or mutual acquaintances, he saw people as people before anything else.
Mr. Forrest was a son, brother, husband, father, friend, businessman and Tigers fan, and to his wife, he is still her Clark Kent.