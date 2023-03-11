Cash Martin’s family and friends remember him for his strong work ethic, kindness and goofy personality.
“As they say, he had the 15-year-old brawn, but the brain of an old soul,” said Margaret Martin, Cash’s grandmother. “He was committed, a hard worker, always willing to help, but he liked to have fun too.”
Cash, a sophomore at Rock Bridge High School, died in a motorcycle accident Monday. He was 15.
Hundreds of people attended a funeral Friday for Cash.
While growing up in Columbia, Cash was a multi-faceted athlete, competing in basketball and track and field — but it was baseball that became his passion.
An outfielder, he wore No. 19 for the Bruins baseball team and was part of a freshman team that went 32-0 last year.
During Cash’s funeral, Justin Towe, Rock Bridge’s baseball coach, lauded Cash's determination and approach to the sport.
“For me personally, I am going to remember Cash’s willingness to learn the game of baseball, but (also) the respect that he has for his coaches and his teammates and the character that he always displayed,” Towe said. “I’m not sure I’ve been around a player in some time that worked harder.”
Jim Putman, one of Cash's youth baseball coaches, said that hard work and kindness epitomized Cash.
He said Cash would rake the field after practice, carry gear back to Putman's car and even found him weeding the baseball area once — all without ever being asked, at age 12.
“I think the greatest example of Cash’s kindness is what he displayed to his grandparents, David and Margaret,” Putman said, his voice cracking. “Cash would get to things early so he could carry their chairs. He would leave and run off the field and go into the dugout and go check and see if the needed something from the concession stand."
Klayton Shockley, one of Cash’s close friends, described him as the life of the party and goofy but also dedicated to friends and family.
That showed in one of Cash's other passions: cars. He helped Shockley install a subwoofer in his car, working late into the night to complete the task.
"It shows the type of person he is," Shockley said. "If he cared about you he would do anything for you.”
Through three different jobs, Cash saved up to buy a Ford F-250 truck that he would have begun driving after his 16th birthday, which was less than a month away.
“My brother (Cash's dad) could always count on him," said Jamie Martin, Cash's aunt. "Anything and everything he ever asked him to do, he stood up and did it. I didn’t hear him grumble.”
Cash is survived by his parents, Michael Martin and Maranda Croy; his sisters, Alexis Croy, Karma Vaughn and Sophia Martin; brother, Legend Miller; grandparents, David and Margaret Martin and Randy Croy and Kathy Perkins; aunts, Jamie Martin and Melissa Williams; and several cousins, according to his obituary.
