Community remembers Dan Knight for his dedicated work

The Boone County Courthouse, like most, closes its doors every weekend and for 14 state holidays. For 118 days each year, no court sessions are held in chambers, and attorneys and judges can use the time to unwind.
The exception, according to friends and colleagues, was Dan Knight, whose dedication to his responsibilities as county prosecutor defined his life.
During those weekends and holidays over the last 15 years, Knight’s silver FJ Cruiser was one of the only cars parked in the courthouse parking lot, Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs said at an impromptu visitation for Knight that was held Friday at the courthouse.
More than 50 members of Knight’s family, friends and colleagues gathered on short notice to remember Knight, who died on June 4 at his home. Police said foul play was not suspected.
Jacobs noted how distinct the FJ Cruiser was — with tinted windows and an equally distinguishable face behind the wheel.
Jacobs said he’ll always remember Knight’s FJ Cruiser, whether it was whizzing up and down Providence Road, or parked in the elected prosecutor’s spot in front of the courthouse.
Knight was hired by the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in 1992, the same year Kandice Johnson was hired by the MU School of Law to direct the criminal prosecution clinic.
Whether preparing for a jury trial or knee-deep in a murder case, Knight went out of his way to help the next generation of attorneys, especially those in his lifetime hometown of Columbia, Johnson said.
“When he became prosecutor, at the start of every semester, he would meet all of my students.” Johnson said, “He would always say to them: this is about justice, not convictions.”
The clinic’s goal was to expose aspiring lawyers to actual prosecution cases. An assistant prosecutor would assign cases to the clinic, and the students would aid the prosecutor in preparation, Johnson said.
“Danny was one of the assistants who was always willing to assign cases to the clinic and support the students in any way he could,” Johnson said.
While some prosecuting attorneys might shy away at the idea of a law student working through the major issues of their cases, Knight welcomed it, she said.
“He (Knight) actually even allowed one student to second chair him at a jury trial,” Johnson said, “because she had done such good work helping him get prepared.”
Johnson said Knight was personally responsible for training hundreds of assistant prosecutors.
He never saw the students as free workers, but rather as an opportunity to pass on his knowledge. Johnson said Knight was always so grateful to the law school for the help they were giving the prosecutor’s office.
Knight was hired by the prosecutors office the same year he graduated from MU Law in 1992. Joe Moseley was the prosecutor when Knight was hired, and had known him and his family for many years.
“He had recently graduated from law school; his dad had made me aware that he was available and he made applications at the office,” Moseley said. “He had the mindset and work ethic to be a good assistant prosecutor.”
Moseley was elected to the state Senate in 1992, so he and Knight only worked together for a short time.
“He was one of the hardest workers that we ever had in the office,” Moseley said. “Even after he became the prosecuting attorney, the hours that he put in and his dedication to the job was exceptional.”
Knight’s dedication to everything from educating students to trying cases was unparalleled, and was part of what made him such a standout candidate when former prosecutor and Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane promoted Knight to first assistant.
“He was very prepared and meticulous in his approach to work cases,” Crane said. “He was very fair.”
Crane recalled the “chaos” of the cases they were trying in the early 2000s, and Knight’s ability to take complex evidence and make it digestible for a jury.
“Dan was very meticulous in understanding what they were saying and listening to it and putting it in context and presenting that to a jury,” Crane said.
Crane said the “surgery” of being a prosecutor comes in the courtroom, when the attorney has to convince 12 jurors that their argument is the right one. He said that was what Knight did extremely well.
Throughout his career, Knight tried over 55 jury trials, including more than 20 for murder. With stakes that high, Knight’s colleagues said he worked tirelessly as a public servant, spending countless hours on preparation for jury trials. They said he wanted nothing more than to represent and defend the people of his community.
Bill Tackett, former Cole County prosecuting attorney, who first met Knight in the early 1990s, said Knight’s work ethic was unmatched.
“I’ve never seen anybody work harder at preparation of a jury trial than Dan Knight,” Tackett said. “He was locked in 24/7 before trial.”
With so many constituencies to satisfy, Tackett said Knight never lost focus of his duty toward upholding justice.
“The university, along with the police, the public and the county commission are all constituencies that have to be considered,” Tackett said. “That came with a lot of pressure.”
Tackett said that a prosecuting attorney must make decisions for victims, the police department, the public, the media and everyone else involved.
“You have to make that call and it can become very, very difficult,” Tackett said.
But Knight’s peers say his work proved he always did everything he could to make the right call. Dan Atwill, the presiding commissioner of Boone County, said there was nothing about Knight’s approach that wasn’t aimed at perfection.
“He was so committed to his work,” Atwill said. “He was a hardworking, intelligent, dedicated and very competent prosecutor.”
Atwill said he met Knight when he was a teenager, and had the privilege of practicing law with his father for 24 years. From personal conversations, Atwill always knew Knight to be a hard worker.
“He was so committed to his work, but he was not frivolous in any way or toward any other aspect of life,” Atwill said.
Knight carried a great passion for not only his work, but for the people with whom he worked, District II Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson said.
“He was such a fierce advocate for his staff. He was always concerned about their workload and making sure they weren’t overburdened,” Thompson said. “He was passionate about the welfare of others.”
Everyone in town knew Knight as a wonderful attorney, and will remember him for how much he has done for the people, but he also did so much for animals, said Michelle Casey, associate director at Central Missouri Humane Society.
Knight established a relationship with the Humane Society, a non-profit that focuses on animal welfare, and served on the board of directors for many years, Casey said.
“He was such a champion for animals,” Casey said. “We were so grateful for everything he did for our organization, he will be greatly missed by everyone.”
“He was a supporter of dogs and cats and was really concerned about animals having a safe home just as he was concerned about folks in our community having a safe home,” Thompson added.
Those who knew Knight personally said he cared immensely for his entire community, especially for his friends and those close to him, and would extend his hospitality to everyone.
Tracy Gonzalez, Boone County associate circuit judge and former first assistant prosecutor, said Knight was one of the first people she met when she moved to Columbia.
Gonzalez was Knight’s first assistant for seven years while he was prosecuting attorney, but their friendship had already been established for many years prior. She said Knight would do anything for his friends.
“Most people talk about his dedication as a public servant. I think it’s important to know there’s more,” Gonzalez said. “He had the biggest heart.”
Over the course of 25 years, Gonzalez lost both of her parents and had to put down two dogs. She said each time, Knight was one of the first people to reach out to her and make sure she and her family were okay.
Gonzalez also remembered a holiday party that Knight hosted. The party was exclusive to adults, but Gonzalez and her husband could not find a babysitter for their son.
“Dan invited him (my son) to the party, and ended up playing ping-pong with him the whole night.” Gonzalez said.
Those close to Knight agree that he was truly one of a kind. There were many things that set him apart from the rest, but especially his silver FJ Cruiser.
“Every time I would see one, I’d look and see if it was Dan,” Jacobs said. “I’ll probably do that for years to come.”
Knight’s family has conducted private services, and a celebration of Knight’s life is planned for this fall.
The family has suggested memorials in his honor to the Central Humane Society, and Columbia Second Chance, an animal shelter and rescue effort.