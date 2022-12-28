David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died on Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness.
Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and Jefferson City. He was also chairman of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s board.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, followed by a celebration of life at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. Both services will be held at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., in Columbia.
According to his obituary, Shorr’s law career started at the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District as an assistant general counsel. He was later hired as the deputy director of the state’s Environmental Quality department in 1990. In 1993, former Gov. Mel Carnahan appointed Shorr to director of the Department of Natural Resources.
Shorr oversaw disaster relief during the Great Flood of 1993, when water levels on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers caused unprecedented flooding and destruction across the Midwest, especially in Missouri.
“David was extremely ahead of his time in the environmental realm,” said former State Sen. Kurt Schaefer, who is also a partner at Lathrop GPM. “In addition to being a great environmental lawyer, David’s real strength was that he was really good at analyzing public policy risks for health and public safety.”
Schaefer and Shorr met when Schaefer was still in law school, and the two were colleagues for 24 years.
“One reason I wanted to work with him is that I actually went to law school to get a specialized degree in environmental law,” Schaefer said. “And being from Missouri, he’s the guy I wanted to come back and work with.”
Schaefer said Shorr quickly became more than just a professional mentor to him.
“He was brilliant in the environmental field, professionally. But he also was just a great person. He was fun to be around,” Schaefer said. “David really cared about his family. When I was younger, working for David, he already had a family and I was starting a family. A lot of the advice that I got from him on raising a young family was just irreplaceable and still shapes my family to this day.”
Schaefer said he was shocked by the news of Shorr’s death.
“He really had only had a brief illness and I don’t think anyone expected him to not pull through,” Schaefer said.
In addition to the brief illness and passing that blindsided his colleagues, Shorr was also set to retire from the law firm at the end of this week.
“My heart just dropped about six feet. I just was profoundly sad,” said Scott Olsen, Fire Chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District. “I sat and reflected on how I was going to miss him and how sad I felt for his family.”
Like Schaefer, Olsen also remembers Shorr as a family man.
“We would have our lunches and of course the first thing we’d talk about was Peggy, his wife, and the kids. It just made me profoundly sad that they had to experience this and then obviously experience it over the holidays,” Olsen said.
Olsen said Shorr was a great fit on the Boone County Fire Protection District’s board because his father was in the fire service and Shorr himself was a volunteer firefighter during his time in Ohio. Olsen also added that his knowledge of environmental law and policy greatly helped his role with the department.
“He understood the fire service and he brought a lot of dedication and the thought of community service to the position,” Olsen said. “He truly was a leader in this community. He wanted what was best for the people of Boone County.”
