Edmund Lambeth was a luminary in the field of journalism ethics during his career, which saw him spend time as a professor and associate dean at the MU School of Journalism. He died May 2, 2020 at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
A veteran of the Korean War, Lambeth spent six years as a political reporter in Washington D.C. after receiving his master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University. Lambeth then returned to the Midwest to begin his distinguished career teaching journalism students and advocating for the importance of practicing ethics in the field.
Though he never wore it on his sleeve in the workplace, Lambeth's life, career and principles were guided by his devout faith and membership in the Methodist church. After becoming a widower, he met his wife Fran, who he would be married to for 40 years, through a Bible study while he was teaching in Indiana. It was this same faith that guided him in his work in ethics and his work with students, but he didn't force it upon anyone.
"He didn't go about proselytizing or making a big deal of it,' said Dean Mills, dean of MU's journalism school for much of Lambeth’s time there.
Ed created a national workshop on teaching ethics in journalism to this end, where he preached an unyielding commitment to the truth. He believed the media had a responsibility within society to uphold justice and promote freedom. Mills attended one of the earlier workshops and called it one of the "great intellectual experiences" of his life.
Anne Doll, a journalist and close friend of Lambeth's recounted how he brought these ideas into his teaching, attempting to instill his students with a sense of responsibility the direction of journalism.
"How do you write and be an ethical standard-bearer for journalism?" she asked on his behalf.
In Ed's first stint with MU, he founded the journalism school's Washington Reporting Program, allowing students to gain experience reporting in the nation’s capital. After spending time at the journalism programs at Indiana University and the University of Kentucky, he returned to MU to act as the head of graduate studies before eventually returning to a focus on teaching. In his last several years at the university, he headed the Center on Religion and the Professions.
His wife Fran described him through the lens of the biblical figure Barnabas.
"Barnabas was the encourager," she said. "Encourager of Paul in the scriptures, and he encouraged many others. But Barnabas was just a special person to Ed and he always aspired to be a Barnabas to people, to be the encourager to people. He did that with his students all along the way. And he certainly did it with his children and his grandchildren. He just was ever the encourager."
Lambeth, unfailingly, left a positive impression everywhere he went, with people quick to point out his selflessness and his kindness. Even in his final years, as he moved into a memory care unit, Fran recounted stories of him working to cheer up other residents of the ward.
"He really enjoyed just really connecting with people. Not ever in a preachy way, but just always in a love-informed way. That was the basis of who he was. And it was his love of the Lord that made such a difference in his life. In every aspect of his life."