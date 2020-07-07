From horse-showing to building homes and businesses, Elvin Emery Sapp spent his entire life in Boone County and helped shape some of its more prominent residential neighborhoods.
Elvin was born June 24, 1936, and died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 84.
Elvin, joining a hobby the entire family engaged in, began showing walking horses as a child. He won two state walking-horse championships and was twice named a world champion walking-horse trainer.
After Elvin graduated from Hickman High School in 1955, he joined his father’s homebuilding business, Emery Sapp and Sons.
Elvin’s wife, Geri Sapp, described him as well respected in the community.
“The city and attorneys knew that when he came in it was going to be a good project,” Geri said. “That was his legacy.”
Eventually, Elvin took over the business from his father, Emery Sapp, and continued the family legacy by including his son, daughter and grandchildren in the business.
“When we went to a meeting, it was all a family meeting every time,” his son, Shannon Sapp, said with a chuckle.
Shannon said he will miss his father’s wisdom, experience and leadership in the family business and in life. Elvin believed in prioritizing family first and business second.
Geri described the business as “a true family affair.”
Although family was important to Elvin, he also enjoyed and took pride in his work. Elvin’s daughter, Valerie Barnes, said her father was not in the business for accolades or attention.
It was not a job for him, Valerie said. “He did it because he enjoyed it.”
Elvin’s family praised his ability to develop land, calling it a gift. Whenever he looked at a new tract, “he could just visualize what it was gonna look like and how the streets will lay,” Gery said, adding that her husband took pride in trying his best not to disturb the natural landscape.
Sapp’s family believes he was most proud of his work developing the Thornbrook subdivision in southwest Columbia. He partnered with two of his cousins to obtain and develop the land.
Sapp was one of the first people to build model homes and subdivision pools in Boone County. Valerie said, “He was kind of a trailblazer.”
Sapp was also one of the original founders of Columbia Ready Mix and Emery Sapp and Sons. He retired around 2011 when his dementia worsened. If it weren’t for his ailment, he would have still been developing today, Geri said.
Elvin’s family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, people make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. A memorial service will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Memorial Funeral Home.
It will be livestreamed on the Memorial Funeral Home Facebook page. The funeral service will be held graveside after the memorial.