Peter Anger poses for a portrait

Peter Anger poses for a portrait. Anger began his professional photography career in 1979 and went on to create Helios Studio, which he ran from 1985 to 2018.

 Photo courtesy of Sue Anger

Fueled by a sense of adventure and a love for nature from a young age, Peter Anger channeled his spiritual connection to the outdoors into his artwork to capture his own personal connection to the environment.

Mr. Anger, a local artist and photographer, died Jan. 16 in Cedar City, Utah, at age 66, according to his obituary.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Education and Health reporter, spring 2023.

    Studying print journalism and political science.

    Reach me at ceilidhkern@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.