Fueled by a sense of adventure and a love for nature from a young age, Peter Anger channeled his spiritual connection to the outdoors into his artwork to capture his own personal connection to the environment.
Mr. Anger, a local artist and photographer, died Jan. 16 in Cedar City, Utah, at age 66, according to his obituary.
After studying cinema and photography at Southern Illinois University, Mr. Anger began a career as a photographer and artist, including operating Helios Studio, a commercial photography and design studio in Columbia, from 1985 to 2018.
During his career, he found a particular passion for abstract light painting photography, which involves taking long exposure photographs and manipulating light to “paint” on the photo.
As he continued to explore this medium, he began turning his light painting photographs into mandalas, spiritual symbols “in relationship to, or felt cognitively in relationship to, the universe. A meditational moment, if you will,” as he described them on his website.
Mr. Anger spent his early childhood years with his sisters, Sue and Sally Anger, and their parents in Kalamazoo, Michigan, before he moved to Columbia with his father when he was a teenager.
During his years in Kalamazoo, Mr. Anger’s father, an avid mountain climber, encouraged his children to get out into the great outdoors, whether through taking the family on skiing or camping trips or working to make their backyard a fun place to play.
Pat Simmons, a friend of Mr. Anger’s since they attended Hickman High School together, recalled the time they spent exploring and camping on Mr. Anger’s father’s property north of Columbia.
“Back in high school, one of the things that was a real bonding experience with Peter was (camping in) a cave on the creek bank that was running on the border of his family’s hobby farm,” Simmons said. “It was a place to be outside, be in nature, in a safe place.”
Both Sue Anger and Simmons said these experiences helped Mr. Anger find a love of nature from a young age, a passion he continued into his adult life.
“He loved fly fishing down in the Ozarks, he loved camping, he was very self-sufficient — he got really far out into the wilderness,” she said, adding, “Fly fishing was meditative for him.”
In high school, Mr. Anger was introduced to photography, including by his father, who enjoyed taking film photos. His interest in the art form developed quickly and he ultimately decided to study it in college and pursue it as a career.
Over time, Mr. Anger’s passions for nature and art blended together. His sister said he wanted to create art that captured his own connection to the environment.
After many years in Columbia, Mr. Anger moved to Cedar City and began spending more time in Zion National Park. He felt a particular love for the park, spending a long stint camping in, exploring and photographing it both for mandalas and abstract light paintings.
Mr. Anger would trek around the park “to catch the light really early in the morning,” when it was ideal for his work, his sister said.
In 2017, Mr. Anger talked to Vox Magazine about his experience in Zion, emphasizing how connected he felt in the park, adding that “When I was in these canyons, I was seeing my light paintings everywhere.”
“Although the color pallet of the rock is different from the light painting pallet — the same type of abstract beauty can still be found easily most everywhere in Zion,” he wrote on his website.
In addition to his artwork and love of nature, Simmons remembered Mr. Anger as someone on a lifelong search for truth.
“Peter was someone who was devoted to the truth, both seeking it out and conveying it in whatever format that he had available to him, and I think art was probably the one that lent itself the best to him,” Simmons said.
