“After the war, we once again didn’t have any money for food," Ichiro Matsuda said in a family document of his life. "I tried selling salt by boiling seawater. One day I spilled some on my legs and feet, stripping away the skin and feeling. My mother didn't want me selling salt after that.”
Matsuda — who moved to Columbia in 1993 with his wife, Sandy — was born in Kagoshima, Japan, just north across the water from Okinawa.
His family document provides much information about his early life. He was 10 years old at the time of Pearl Harbor, and Kagoshima was a port for kamikaze planes. The children would collect fish that floated to the beach after the carnage of an aerial dogfight. Matsuda lost three of his siblings during this time.
After World War II, he was able to find work with American occupation forces and provide for his family. His time spent with American soldiers helped him learn English, and from there he met a missionary woman, Rose Helfin, who gave him the opportunity to go to church and attend Sunday school classes taught in English.
He joined a private English and typing class to qualify for a trivia competition based on the teaching of democracy. He stood out by citing the Gettysburg Address. That led to a job with the American occupation as a translator. When he graduated from high school, a connection in the military got him a scholarship to study in America.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and qualified for a Danforth scholarship for a graduate degree, but that would have required returning to Japan. Instead, he went into seminary where he could learn to be a minister and stay in America. Seminary opened a field that allowed him to connect with people and speak publicly, which he loved, his family said.
His first marriage was to Rosemarie Kuschmierz Matsuda from 1958 to 1975. They had three children: Seiichi, Maria and Christine. He moved to St. Louis and became one of three ministers at Bethesda Mennonite Church, serving an impoverished community. There was an African American Baptist minister, a Caucasian Mennonite minister and Ichiro, an Asian minister with roots in his dual Buddhist and Shinto heritages.
“When (Ichiro) went back to Japan, one of the first things he did was go to a Shinto shrine and pay his respects,” said Bill Young, a longtime friend. “He had stories about Buddhist ceremonies honoring their ancestors."
Matsuda was passionate about making sure his children were well educated. He lived by the phrase, “Never let schooling get in the way of your education." He spent 22 years teaching math and science in St. Louis and helping his children at home.
“We grew up with our daily math problems when we were at home and then our homework from school,” said eldest daughter Maria. “But when summer came, we would get in the van and just drive. We would drive across the country, sleeping in the van and stopping at historical landmarks along the way. We learned about the history and geology of America and even some biology along the way.”
He wanted to earn a medical degree, but many schools told him he would be too old by the time he finished. He was directed to optometry school as an affordable alternative. He used that degree in missions to Mexico and Kenya, where he delivered eye care to residents.
Matsuda met his wife Sandy at a Quaker meeting in West Virginia. They married in 1978. The move to Columbia was for her job. Once here, Matsuda made a small earning delivering flowers. He removed the backseats of his car to make room and dubbed it the “flower-mobile."
Once word got around that he spoke Japanese, he was asked to teach the language at Rock Bridge High School, where he taught from age 67 to 75. His family recalled that he would do 100 pushups while students counted in Japanese.
“In his later years, fitness became a foundational part of his life,” said Sandy. “He knew how to swim because everyone learns in Japan, but he wasn’t really active like this until he got older.”
Sandy said he was "very tenacious" about running.
“It became a passion for him," she said. "We would participate every year in the ‘Run to the Arch’ event, and he would always keep the T-shirts. He was always setting goals for himself, adding laps when he ran around Forest Park. He really ran just because he enjoyed it.”
Sandy taught Tai-Chi at the Activity and Recreation Center, and he joined her class. It may have just been an excuse to spend time with her at first, but the two of them quickly became popular at the center. They would swim together, then see each other at Tai-Chi.
“Every time I went to the ARC, he was there,” said Young. “Even if I tried to miss him, he was still there. That’s how devoted he was to his physical health.”
Matsuda passed away peacefully April 29. According to his obituary, he lived his life fulfilling one of his favorite verses, Micah 6:8: “But what does the Lord require of you, but to act justly and to love mercy and walk humbly with your God.”