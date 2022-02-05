The offices at Drewing Automotive and its counterparts were a little quieter this week after the death of founder and local automotive mogul Gary Drewing.
“My father had an open door policy. You could always reach him no matter if it was going to his office (or) calling through the switchboard," Rusty Drewing said. "I mean, that doesn’t exist in today’s world."
Gary Drewing, mid-Missouri automobile sales pioneer and one of the masterminds behind Joe Machens, died Jan. 28. He was 74.
With help from his son Rusty, Gary Drewing built an empire of car dealerships throughout mid-Missouri that brought thousands of new jobs to the area over the years.
“My father’s philosophy was always ‘You do what’s right.' And that applies to giving to charities, that applies to customers, that applies to everything: ‘You do what’s right,'” Rusty Drewing said.
Gary Drewing was born Nov. 26, 1947, in St. Louis to Fred and Virginia Rehg Drewing. He also had two sons, Gary Jr. and Rusty. Growing up, he attended Christian Brothers College High School, where he became an All-American fullback, with multiple D-1 offers from schools like Notre Dame and MU.
After spending some time at MU, he went to St. Louis University and earned a degree in accounting and marketing before continuing on to receive a master’s degree in business administration. Some time in between the bachelor’s and master’s degrees, he married Virgina “Ginny” Hespen Drewing.
After college, Gary spent some time working with the Ford Motor Company in St. Louis before moving to Jefferson City, where he became the General Manager of Capital City Ford in 1982. He would eventually use that prestigious title to form a partnership with Joe Machens, one that would change his life.
“My father started working at Joe Machens in 1983,” Rusty Drewing said. “He was introduced to someone there, and the rest is history.”
After a few years of growth and expansion, Joe Machens quickly became a powerhouse of mid-Missouri.
“The Joe Machens Ford Lincoln store in Columbia has been the number one store in the state since 1997; largest volume, new and used dealer,” according to Rusty Drewing. “It’s amazing to think that Columbia, Missouri, could have such a dominant force. It’s pretty surreal.”
Rusty Drewing said he and his father worked together perfectly, having fun expanding their brand as a father-son duo.
“I consider myself really lucky because I got to work beside my dad every single day. We worked side by side, he showed me the ropes," Rusty said. "We made every big decision together, and it’s amazing to have a father that put so much faith in me at such a young age.”
With his brand growing, Drewing donated to many local charities and organizations. He supported several local Columbia and Jefferson City groups, including United Way, the Boys and Girls Club, the Food Bank, True North and more.
"He didn’t do this for any self-promotion or acknowledgment, you know," Rusty Drewing said. "He did it because in his heart he felt like it was the right thing he should do.”
Rusty Drewing said he hopes to carry on his father's legacy and that he hopes his father will be remembered for his volunteer work and business and community impacts.
“He’s one of a kind. We’ll miss him everyday, but we plan to carry on his value, (and) his legacy throughout our dealerships," Rusty Drewing said. "He’ll never be forgotten.”