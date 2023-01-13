Friends and family remember William “Gene” Robertson as a caring person who pushed for positive change and always looked to educate others.
“If I had to describe him in three words, I would say he is ‘a great man,’” said Sharif Hakim, who was mentored by Robertson. “A man who was willing to help anybody who had a vision.”
Robertson, a professor emeritus at MU and former Missourian columnist known to many as “Doc,” died Jan. 6 at age 87.
Robertson grew up in Columbus, Ohio, with his sister, Rena Peterson, and two brothers, Terry Cole and Robert Robertson.
Peterson remembers her brother being friendly as a young child, sometimes carrying groceries for older women.
“He would take his little red wagon and go down to the grocery store to help,” Peterson said.
Peterson said her brother loved to learn but also loved educating others. “That was one of the many ways of him helping people,” Peterson said.
It also showed when Robertson and his family would occasionally sit around the radio to listen to spooky programs.
“He would make the sounds of the scary stuff, and we would all pretend like we were there,” Peterson said. “It brought the stories to life.”
She never argued with her brother.
“We didn’t always agree,” Peterson said. “But the rule was we agree to disagree, and we respect your right to think what to think. I cannot remember one time in my 84 years that my brother raised his voice at me or said anything mean to me.”
“He was loving, kind, giving,” she continued, “but most of all giving of himself and helping you to do better, helping you to move forward.”
Robertson arrived in Columbia when he began studying philosophy at MU after serving in the Air Force.
Once he moved to the city permanently, he inspired people like Hakim, his mentee.
The two met in a library, where they would race every Saturday to see who would get to its collection of jazz music first. It wasn’t long before they were talking about politics and Robertson was helping Hakim with his career.
“He was a very kind, patient and caring person,” Hakim said. “But he was very down-to-business and didn’t tolerate fools.”
That mindset led Robertson to a varied career in academia and public service, ranging from offering his expertise to the United Nations to contributing to the building of Columbia’s farmers market.
“He was one of those inside people that for me, as a Black man and having grown up in this country, he was the epitome of what you can expect to be in the business world, in the academic world.” Hakim said. “He did it all.”
Julia Middleton, a family friend of Robertson, praised his role as a community advocate.
“He certainly wants always to give the voiceless a voice,” Middleton said. “That’s always been very important to him. He always wanted to if he saw something in the community that wasn’t quite right.”
Middleton said Robertson’s passions centered around social justice.
“He certainly leaves a legacy here in Columbia.” Middleton said. “I often run into people who would say they’re just honored to be in his presence.”
