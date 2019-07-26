Those who knew Lothar "Dutch" Hoyer said he was a man of great integrity and heart. Known as the "honest mechanic," he was admired and loved by many in Columbia and beyond.
His business parter, Mark Kimble, who worked with Dutch for eight years and took over Dutch's Shop , AAA Compact Auto Repair, in his final years, described the man fondly and noted his integrity.
Kimble said that many women would come into Dutch's shop with crazy estimates by other mechanics, but he would give them a fair estimate.
"They used to come in here with some of the darnedest estimates. Some of these lousy mechanics were really trying to take advantage of women. Dutch was so well known with helping the single ladies and treating them right," Kimble said. "A lot of the single gals loved him to death because they knew they'd come here and get a square deal."
Kimble also spoke of Dutch's love of horse racing and building and racing cars.
"Race car driving was his passion back in his younger days. He was very good friends with Carl Edwards Sr. ... and they used to be partners racing little old dirt track vehicles," he said.
Dutch had also known NASCAR driver Carl Edwards Jr. since he was a small boy.
"Carl Jr. used to be a little bitty feller running around the shop while they were working on race cars, getting them put together," Kimble said.
His customers also spoke very highly of him.
Mary Green had Dutch as her mechanic. She described him as a person who went out of his way to help people.
"Beyond just being a good mechanic, I was impressed that he, just on his own time, would take old cars and fix them up and give them to people that needed transportation in any way, shape or form," Green said.
Green was going to get rid of one her cars, but Dutch fixed it and gave it to someone else.
"We had a very old Chevy Geo Prism, and when we finally retired it, I mentioned that we were going to junk it," Green said. "And he said, 'Oh, well you know it still runs ... in my spare time I fix up cars and give them to people that really need some help.'"
When Green was moving away from Columbia in 2017, Dutch didn't let her leave without a bottle of anti-freeze to keep her radiator running right.
"You could tell he was really concerned," Green said. "When I got to Massachusetts ... I called him, and I said: 'You know, we made it.' He truly cared for the less fortunate."
He received the nickname "Dutch" because he was from the Netherlands, Green said. She said she thought his brother went to engineering school, and his daughter, Annemarie Hoyer holds a doctorate in engineering from MU.
Dutch, however, was not as interested in studying in his younger days, Green said.
"He was obviously very smart, and he said: 'Well, I was not interested in studying ... I missed out on educational and professional opportunities,'" Green said.
Dutch implied he could have been much more than a mechanic if he had applied himself harder in school, Green said.
A memorial service was held Thursday, July 18, at the Columbia Seventh -day Adventist Sanctuary.
He is survived by his two daughters, Annemarie and Anneke Hoyer, and his sister, Ursula Hoyer Niezing.
