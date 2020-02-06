Louis “Lou” Glauser Jr. would fill up a room with his presence. He was a man who always took care of his family and community — someone people could count on.
That’s how his grandson, Louis E. Glauser, described him.
“He was just a really loyal-type guy like that and just always kinda did the right thing all of his life. He did right by his community. He did right by his family,” his grandson said.
Glauser died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 96.
Born Feb. 6, 1923, in St. Louis, he was a Missouri native with a passion for MU football and the Columbia community.
Glauser even played as a tackle for MU football. He was on the undefeated 1945 team that won the Big Six championship and played in the 1946 Cotton Bowl Classic against Texas.
His son, Randy Glauser, said his father loved the Tigers and that his best memories of him are from MU football games.
“(When) we grew up, that was the big deal, home football games,” he said. “He was a Tiger his whole life.”
Glauser would rarely miss a home game and had the same seat for about 40 years. He sat at the 40-yard line on the alumni side of Memorial Stadium, according to his grandson.
“He was always very careful to show respect for the program,” he said. “And no matter how bad it looked, he would stay there until the last second ticked off on the fourth quarter.”
For 62 years, Glauser was married to Marian June Glass, whom he met while stationed in Tuscon, Arizona, with the U.S. Air Force. The two raised four children, Lauren, Randy, Cande and Tammy, in Columbia.
Randy Glauser said people he knew would often comment on how sweet his parents were together.
“People (would) always tell me they’d see them. They’d say, ‘Your parents are so cute. I saw them downtown, walking down the street holding hands,’” he said.
Glauser and his wife established a successful real estate business, Glauser Realty, and he served as president of the Columbia Board of Realtors in 1967 and as president of the Missouri Association of Realtors in 1976.
He was well-respected in his field, having been named Realtor of the Year in 1970 by the Columbia Real Estate Board of Realtors as well as Missouri Realtor of the Year in 1981 by the National Association of Realtors, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Aside from his extensive community involvement, Glauser and his family were also well-known for their historic farmhouse, which dated back to the 1850s. It was even featured in a 1969 Missourian story that highlighted the renovations the family had made, calling it “one of the most glamorous and exciting homes in Columbia.”
The house, which was located on Mexico Gravel Road, was surrounded by land used during “several Civil War skirmishes,” according to the story.
Louis E. Glauser said the house was the center of the family, and he has many childhood memories there, especially about the large, brick fireplace.
His earliest memory of his grandfather was him coming in the house and placing a fresh log on the fire.
“And to me, he seemed like he was about 10-foot tall, and, of course, he was carrying one of those 4-foot logs,” he said. “It just seemed like he was a mountain of a man, and he always kind of had that presence.”
Glauser later sold the house, moving to another part of the city, and it has since been torn down.
But Glauser spent most of his life in the city he loved, greatly involved in local efforts as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, president of the Columbia Council of Camp Fire Girls and president of the Columbia Kiwanis Club, according to previous Missourian reporting.
He was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force as a bombardier, enlisting during his freshman year at MU. Glauser was honored with a Purple Heart for frostbite injuries he suffered to both hands March 1, 1944. Because of these injuries, he served the rest of his time in the military instructing.
Glauser was an accomplished man who did it all.
“He was one of those guys that did everything that most guys want to do,” Randy Glauser said.