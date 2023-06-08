Melody Parry treasured serving others and sharing their stories.
“She loved everyone’s stories and felt they should be told,” said Jane Williams, executive director and co-founder of Love Columbia.
The organization helps people who are struggling with basic needs or want to forge a better path forward. Until her health declined, Mrs. Parry served on its board and in other ways championed Love Columbia.
“She was always just cheerleading every expansion because she cared so much about people in our community,” Williams said.
Mrs. Parry died May 23 from a pulmonary illness unrelated to her earlier lymphoma. She was 59. A celebration of life and homecoming service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St. A private burial for family and close friends was held earlier.
Mrs. Parry was the publisher of Inside Columbia magazine. In addition to an almost 40-year career in public relations, marketing and publishing, Mrs. Parry launched events and committed to organizations that helped the Columbia community and beyond.
Williams said her first deep connection to Mrs. Parry came through working with her on the annual Columbia Christian Women’s Conference, which Mrs. Parry founded.
Mrs. Parry also hosted the National Speaking of Women’s Health conferences in Columbia for several years, and she founded the Women’s Healthcare Alliance, which helped educate women about their own health while providing financial support to community organizations.
“She lived a life of service that was instinctive to her,” said her husband, Fred Parry.
Mrs. Parry attended Woodcrest Chapel and was committed to a Friday Bible study. Tonya Christensen, who started the group, said Mrs. Parry had “a lot of really good qualities and characteristics from God” and that “obviously God used her in many ways during her time here.”
“I never saw her be down and out about anything,” Christensen said.
Mrs. Parry organized mission trips to Malawi, in southeastern Africa, to help widows and orphans affected by the AIDS crisis. Her husband said she made regular trips there between 2009 and 2017. She formed a bond with one boy in particular, and the Parrys tried to adopt him but were unable to do so.
Lynda Baumgartner, who continues to be involved in the Malawi mission work, wrote a remembrance that was used in the earlier private burial for Mrs. Parry. In it, she recalled that on their second visit, they taught Sunday school to the children.
“Out under a tree with an interpreter, we acted out the story of Noah’s ark,” she wrote. “I don’t think I have ever laughed so hard. We had so much fun singing and dancing at church that day.”
Baumgartner said in an email that some of the money given in Mrs. Parry’s memory will be used to fund a clean-water well in rural Malawi.
Fred Parry said that although his wife could no longer travel to Malawi, she began helping Burmese refugees acclimate to Columbia in 2018. Despite another language barrier and her own chemotherapy treatments, she visited one family each week, he said.
“That really was a sign of her faith,” Fred Parry said. “She always believed that we should be doing everything we can to help the least among us.”
In 1985, they met in the late Henry Hager’s advertising copywriting class in the Missouri School of Journalism. Later, when they each worked in ad sales at the Columbia Missourian, they began dating. They married in September 1992 and have two adult sons, Max and Nick.
Mrs. Parry was a “boy mom,” her husband said. She proudly wore Hickman High School purple at her sons’ sporting events despite graduating from rival Jefferson City High School. She even had a purple cowbell that she rang whenever something good happened on the field.
When they heard a cowbell ringing, the boys knew that it was their mom in the stands.
A couple of years ago, her son, Nick, gave her a plaque that says: “If I didn’t have you as a mom, I would choose you as a friend.” She kept it on her dresser.
“That was the highest compliment to her,” Fred Parry said. “That was something that meant the world to her — that in addition to being his mom, he thought she was cool enough to be a friend.”
