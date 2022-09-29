On the morning of his mother's birthday Michael Prude put a gift on the coffee table.
It was a T-shirt that read, “Please cancel my subscription to your issues.”
His mother, Nancy Stockett, a former circulation office manager at the Columbia Missourian, notes that her son had an incredible sense of humor. He also meant a lot to those who knew him.
"He had a great heart," she said.
Michael Prude, Sr., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 54 due to complications from a stroke. He leaves behind his mother, a brother, eight children, two grandchildren, and countless friends.
Prude spent over 25 years as a self-employed mechanic. His passion for engineering began as a child, taking items apart and putting them back together.
It developed into a love for cars and machinery. Stockett remembers many times standing in the yard while he pointed out the engines in cars that passed or planes in the sky.
In his mid-20s, he turned his passion into a career.
“He was my mechanic, then ended up being my friend and a big brother,” said Denean Robinson.
Prude took Robinson’s sons under his wing and taught them how to work on cars, “passing the torch down” to them, but he also cared for her family beyond the work.
“He called my parents Mom and Dad,” Robinson said., “He was upset when my dad died, and he did anything to help. Fixed things if something was broken.”
Almost nothing was more important to him than taking care of others, Stockett said. He would share food, repair cars for free and drive someone miles if they needed a ride.
Prude’s granddaughter, Angel Pollard, remarks that he was a loving person who was never selfish.
“Whenever you needed him, he was there,” Pollard said. “When I had kidney failure, he sat with me in the hospital every night.”
Many remember Prude as especially generous, often telling those he loved he would “give you the shirt off [his] back.”
“He was a capital G-O-O-D, good guy,” Stockett said. "If he had it, you would get it. He would give you his last.”
Prude had a nickname for everyone, from family to friends, and even neighbors across the street, his mother said. It was one of the many ways he showed attention to detail.
“He made fun of everybody,” said Robin Shepherd Miles, a family friend. She was dubbed “Two Mama” by Prude and said she felt like a second mother to him.
His playful nature began in childhood. The nicknames began with his brothers and mother, and he always found a chance to entertain. Even as a child, “[h]e liked to see a smile on your face, loved to tell jokes, loved to get you to laugh,” Miles remembered.
Three of Prude’s closest friends, whose first names were Dan, Dwight and D-Lo, were nicknamed “The Three D’s.” Dwight Moore was not available for an interview but left a statement on Prude, who he calls “P.
“He was steady and genuine. With P, you always know what you were going to get from him,” he said.
Prude had a nickname of his own. He was affectionately called a “gentle giant” for his humble, tender disposition.
Despite his 6-foot-4-inch stature, Prude was mild-mannered and soft-spoken. He rarely became angry and worked to be a “peacemaker,” Stockett said.
Family and friends said they want Prude to be remembered for his determination, love, generosity and resolve to enjoy life.
Michael Prude will be buried Saturday, Oct. 1. His family is accepting contributions at https://fundthefuneral.com/michael.
