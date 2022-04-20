Eyes closed, Eldon Cole seemed to have fallen back asleep.
His four children, knowing he probably wouldn’t be with them for much longer, said their goodbyes and prepared to leave the nursing home.
But as they were leaving, they heard a distinct noise ring out. It was Cole vocalizing three perfectly clear cattle calls, the kind a rancher might utter to gather livestock.
They would be Cole’s last calls.
“We know that was his mic drop, and that it was time to go,” said Scott Cole, his eldest son. He added that the cattle calls were the last sounds he heard from his father’s voice.
Cole, MU’s longest-serving faculty member with 58 years logged at MU Extension, died Sunday of heart failure after a brief stay at a nursing home rehabilitation center, family members said. He was 81 years old.
“Eldon Cole is one of a kind,” said Tim Safranski, professor of animal science and Cole’s supervisor in a Show Me Mizzou feature about Cole’s career published about two weeks before his death. “When MU Extension celebrated its 100th birthday, Eldon celebrated having worked for Extension for 50 years.”
In the eight years following that milestone, Cole’s career dedication remained firm, and he continued working until days before his death.
“No matter how old he got, and even in the last two weeks of his life when things were really going downhill, he was still trying to get into the office when he could,” Cole’s granddaughter Kayleigh McElveen said .
Farmer roots
Cole, better known as “Sir” to his family and friends, had farmer roots that ran deep. Born on his family’s farm near Potosi on September 14, 1940 to Willard and Mary Cole, he spent his early years surrounded by the animals to which he’d later dedicate his career.
Though he originally envisioned taking over the family farm in adulthood, Cole’s plans shifted when the farm was sold, prompting him to enroll as an undergraduate at MU in 1958.
Once he became a tiger, he never parted ways with the university. After receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal husbandry, a discovery of a heart murmur prevented him from Selective Service registration post-graduation, so Cole secured a job in 1964 working as a balanced farming agent in Saline County.
“He just had a love not only for animals and the farm and farm life, but also for the people. That’s the thing that was always apparent and clear to us,” Scott Cole said. “We have always known that he loved us, but somehow that career piece just was always an equal love for him.”
Cole found not only his career but a lifelong love during his time at MU. He met his wife Charlotte when they were both students, and the couple married on Aug. 25, 1965 in Columbia.
Moving him and his family to Mount Vernon in 1968, Cole transitioned through a variety of roles within MU Extension ranging from farm management agent to county program director to livestock field specialist. Both a hands-on learner and teacher, Cole lived and breathed farm life, gaining him the prestigious CAFNR award in 2020.
Sports and other memories
A man of few words, Cole’s family remembers him as kind and quiet, not keen on raising his voice and with little regrets in life. The only one bad thing he did and would always reference, McElveen said, happened back during his days playing high school basketball in Potosi.
During a game against Crystal City, Elden’s coach told him to guard and mess with an up-and-coming freshman on the opposing team. That opponent was none other than future NBA player and U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley.
“My grandpa was guarding him, and his coach told him that he needed to go out there and mess with the freshmen, like make fun of his eyebrows or something like that,” McElveen said. “My grandpa spent the entire game mocking that poor freshman’s bushy eyebrows, and he always would make reference to that.”
Basketball and sports remained a key part of Cole’s life, whether it be shooting hoops in the driveway, attending every one of his grandchildren’s ball games or supporting high school sports or MU football or basketball.
His other endeavors included growing produce and flowers, working alongside youth in 4-H and FFA, contributing time to his church community and involving himself in various organizations such as the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.
“He did his work because he knew it was important. It wasn’t for any awards or anything like that” McElveen said. “That was never the motivation. It was always just being a good person.”
In addition to his wife and son Scott, Cole’s survivors include grown children Deanna, Brian and Kelly, as well as seven grandchildren.
His family said memorial contributions can be made to any of several organizations: First Presbyterian Church of Mount Vernon; the University of Missouri Southwest Research, Extension & Education Center; the Southwest Missouri Cattlemen’s Association scholarship fund; and the University of Missouri Livestock Judging Team.
An informal celebration of Cole’s life is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Southwest Research, Extension, and Education Center in Mount Vernon. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon First Presbyterian Church.