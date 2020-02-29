Paul Wallace pursued many passions in his life — from playing tennis three times a week well into his 80s to editing books about India’s elections.
At the core were Wallace’s love for human connection, desire to spread peace and ability to touch the lives of everyone he met, his family and friends said.
Born July 21, 1931, Wallace grew up loving to learn new things and share his knowledge. He earned his doctorate from the University of California at Berkeley and was an MU political science professor. Wallace retired in 2005 but continued to teach classes in MU’s Honors College. He was a member of the staff of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a consultant on South Asia and a consultant for other North American agencies.
He received a myriad of awards and accolades, including five Smithsonian Institution-funded awards for his national election studies in India, a senior Fulbright Grant for his research in India and funding from the Ford Foundation.
Wallace taught at MU well into his retirement, using his life experience and vast knowledge to educate students. Wallace died Feb. 22, 2020. A memorial will be held March 21 at a location yet to be determined.
Former student Allie Greenspun admired how insightful Wallace was and has carried the lessons she learned from him into her career and life after graduating.
“Education didn’t stop him at the end of the semester, or even at the end of a career with Dr. Wallace — it was a lifelong passion,” Greenspun said. “He took such a genuine interest in his students’ personal lives and interests and remembered little things about us to show us just how much he cared.”
Greenspun is one of many students Wallace inspired. She said he was always humble.
“One night I was over at his house for one of our Friday evening pizza dinners, and the phone rang,” Greenspun said. “He excused himself for about 10 minutes, and when he came back, we asked who it was calling at this hour on a Friday. ‘Oh nothing, nothing, just ABC news wanting a quote from me,’ he told us nonchalantly as he bit into another slice of pizza, as if it were the most casual thing in the world.”
Wallace wanted people to feel welcome and accepted, always making the effort to get to know someone. He loved entertaining people, often hosting his grad students and colleagues for dinner celebrations and discussions with his coworkers, according to his children, Steven and Lisa Wallace.
“My dad would get a keg at the end of the semester for his grad students and order pizza, and that would be the last class,” Lisa Wallace said. “And then he would have all these people coming in from different countries, just random people, you know? Somebody who knew somebody who knew somebody.”
Wallace and his wife, retired MU political science professor Robin Remington, dubbed their home the “Peace Haven.” They hosted international students going through their high school education and into higher education at MU, pastors of peace, a Buddhist monk, Norwegian peace bicyclists on a peace ride: anyone who needed a place to stay.
“It was a revolving door of interesting people,” Lisa said.
Wallace was heavily involved in politics and peace movements. Steven recalled how his father enjoyed participating in local Democratic Party politics by doing fundraisers and events. The couple took their fervor to help others so far as to buy a new home across the street from their previous home so it could function as the Peace Haven full-time and have more room for guests, some of those internationally involved with politics.
Their neighbor, Sharon Silva, managed the Peace Haven for 12 years and got to witness all of the fascinating people Remington and Wallace welcomed into their home. Silva admired how quick they were to treat her like family; after becoming close friends, Wallace officiated at Silva’s wedding and went on to marry three more couples.
“Kind things people do that others find special was common practice for him,” Silva said.
His family fondly remembers him as an advocate and lover of the arts. He made it a point in his life to support the visual and performing arts locally, like the Columbia Art League, as well as everywhere he and Remington went. Wallace showed support for artists he knew and those he met on his travels. Through this, he acquired many eclectic pieces of art, as well as personal connections with many people, his family recalled.
“That relationship was as important, if not more, than the actual artwork,” Silva said. “The most important thing from my point of view, they took in anybody who needed taking in; their hearts were open to everyone.”
Wallace loved his family and showed his love for them in any way he could, like cooking elaborate breakfasts every morning for his wife and two children. His children fondly remember the deep love he had for Remington. He dedicated time and energy to making sure she was taken care of.
Since the 1950s, Wallace traveled to India for research, according to his children. This past year, Lisa Wallace had the opportunity to surprise him in India on the last stop of the book tour for his contributions to “India’s 2019 Elections: The Hindutva Wave and Indian Nationalism.”
“Probably 20 years ago he started writing and editing collections analyzing the elections in India,” Steven Wallace said.
Wallace was an avid tennis player. He played while in India and had games three days a week in Columbia.
“He was in the army during the Korean War. He was in a tank brigade, but since he knew how to type, he was in the headquarters unit typing,” Steven Wallace said. “He and his buddies arranged it so that the corporal would be gone every afternoon; he ended up playing a lot of tennis ... and has a tennis trophy. His decoration from the Korean War is a tennis trophy.”
His friends and family think of him fondly, and the lives of those he met have been changed by his compassion. Everyone the family has told about Wallace’s passing has had stories that highlight his generosity.
His grandson, Brian Sonia-Wallace, equated Wallace to his orange tree. Wallace bought the potted tree when he married Remington in January 1976, and the couple has kept it thriving ever since. It’s surrounded by colorful paintings by local artists depicting ornate scenes like that of Hindu Gods and after four decades is flourishing and full of fruit.
“He lived a full, rich and zestful life. He’s my role model and many other peoples’ for how to live in this world and treat people right,” Silva said.