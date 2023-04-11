 Skip to main content
Sabra Tull Meyer remembered for renowned work in sculpture

Sabra Tull Meyer was compassionate, incredibly intelligent and the queen of multitasking, her youngest daughter, Shelley Meyer Vestal said.

Meyer is an artist well-known for her work in sculpture, with pieces in the Missouri State Capital Building, the Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium and MU's campus. Her work can be spotted all around Columbia, including at the Columbia Public Library, Hickman High School and the Missouri Theatre. In addition to her commissioned work, Meyer donated several pieces to various educational and fundraising organizations.

Sabra Tull Meyer works on a sculpture.

Sabra Tull Meyer works on a sculpture. Meyer has sculptures on display around the state, including in the Missouri State Capitol Building.
One of Sabra Tull Meyer's paintings hangs on the wall.

One of Sabra Tull Meyer's paintings hangs on the wall. Meyer's youngest daughter, Shelley Meyer Vestal, was the "reluctant teenage model" for this painting, which was made for a surrealism assignment that Meyer had at school. 
Sabra Tull Meyer

Sabra Tull Meyer 

