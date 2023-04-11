Sabra Tull Meyer remembered for renowned work in sculpture

One of Sabra Tull Meyer's paintings hangs on the wall. Meyer's youngest daughter, Shelley Meyer Vestal, was the "reluctant teenage model" for this painting, which was made for a surrealism assignment that Meyer had at school.
Sabra Tull Meyer was compassionate, incredibly intelligent and the queen of multitasking, her youngest daughter, Shelley Meyer Vestal said.
Meyer is an artist well-known for her work in sculpture, with pieces in the Missouri State Capital Building, the Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium and MU's campus. Her work can be spotted all around Columbia, including at the Columbia Public Library, Hickman High School and the Missouri Theatre. In addition to her commissioned work, Meyer donated several pieces to various educational and fundraising organizations.
Vestal remembers her mother's tenacity above all, specifically when interacting with strong male figures. She recalled going with her mother to the welding shop that cast Meyer's clay sculptures in bronze, holding her ground among the large men in helmets wielding fire.
"Wherever she was in any of those environments, whether it was there or the foundries, all the guys loved her," Vestal said. "They all highly respected and loved her."
Meyer was a fixture in the Columbia art and education communities for much of her life. Aged nearly 96, Meyer died on April 5. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 13 at Parker-Millard Funeral Home.
She and her late husband are survived by their four children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
"She encouraged and developed everything she could for each child's unique talent and strength all the time," Vestal said.
Vestal remembers begrudgingly posing for her mother's artwork throughout her childhood. As reported by the Columbia Tribune, Meyer loved to feature her family in her work, even crafting busts of each of her grandchildren, carefully capturing each of their personalities.
A graduate of Hickman High School and a three-time graduate at MU, Meyer valued her education throughout her life. She received her Bachelor of Arts in 1949 and met her husband of 65 years in the process. After her first child began high school, she returned to MU for her Masters of Arts in 1979, and her Master of Fine Arts in 1982.
Meyer passed on her vast knowledge of art through her teaching at Stephens College and William Woods University in Fulton, according to her obituary.
Many lauded her sculptures as being exceedingly life-like, depicting figures such as Bob Barker and former Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft in extreme likeness. Some even refer to her works as "he" and "she" instead of "it."
According to a past profile written about Meyer, Barker was so pleased with her depiction of his likeness that he kissed the cheek of both the sculpture and Meyer at its unveiling.
"There's just a flair for being able to see something — and transform that," Norm Stewart said in a previous profile for the Missourian. "She has that ability to grasp what most people see in a person."
In addition to her art career, Meyer spent time modeling, figure skating and competing in shooting competitions, some of which she won.
"She was a woman who was supremely accomplished at anything and everything she did, whether that was motherhood or whether that was art," Vestal said.
Meyer has also received multiple awards recognizing her accomplishments, including MU's Alumni Award in 2009, and was voted into the Boone County Hall of Fame in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.