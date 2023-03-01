With a special care for those around him and an unwavering sense of resilience, those who knew Samuel Clemons described him as pure sunshine.
Samuel "Sammy" Clemons, 21, was an MU student studying biological sciences and genomic research. He died Jan. 10.
"He is the epitome of goodness, like an angel; like an Earth angel," said Clemons' mother, Jennifer Riley. "He was good with everybody: people, animals, plants, everything."
While born in Columbia, Clemons grew up in Jefferson City before returning to Columbia for college. As a child, Riley recalls Clemons being busy and constantly moving. From a young age he developed a long-lasting love for animals, superheroes and history.
Clemons carried close relationships to his best friends, Brooklynn Downing and Sierra Willman. Riley notes that she feels that Clemons and Downing were platonic soulmates.
"I would often find him holding her hands," Riley said. "He was so gentle with her and compassionate."
He is survived by his mother and siblings, Zac Mendoza-Riley, Channing Smith and Dakota Riley. His father, John Mark Clemons, and his brother, Randy Riley-Chugg, died earlier, according to Clemons' obituary.
In addition to his studies at MU, Clemons wanted to get involved with campus organizations. As someone with autism, Clemons had trouble engaging in conversations with people he didn't know intimately, Riley said.
"Since he's passed I've found lots of little scribbles on what to say — how to start a conversation with someone — (like) 'How was your break?'" Riley said. "He would say, 'Mom, I talked to someone in the elevator today.'"
Riley said he was involved with the Mizzou Superhero Appreciation Club, The Salt Company and MU Clay Klub.
"He was trying to branch out and find himself, find his niche, find his interests and people that he would most likely have things in common with," Riley said.
Brittany Martin, a close family friend, described Clemons as extremely kind and intelligent.
"(Sammy) always had a giant smile for anyone and would jump to help someone in need," Martin said.
Martin notes that Clemons' hobbies included drawing and comics, for which he had an Instagram account for his work.
Clemons' interest in comics often brought him to Antiquarium Comics, Books & Collectibles in Jefferson City to look for DC Comics. Batman was his favorite.
"He always had a smile for you when he came in," said Lance Salmons, owner of Antiquarium Comics, Books & Collectibles. "He was always happy to come in, even if he only had one or two books. (He was) one of the friendliest kids you'll ever meet."
Riley explained that Clemons' enthusiasm for superheroes came from his older brother, Randy Riley-Chugg, who died in 2012 at age 21. Riley-Chugg worked as a tattoo artist and had a great love for comics and superheroes, Riley said.
"(You) never think that a mother's going to lose two (kids), not much less one, but two," Riley said.
Clemons was passionate about animals, particularly cats, and enjoyed researching bat and bee preservation efforts. He cared for the cats in his neighborhood from a young age and volunteered with Wild Thing - Feral Feline Fix in Jefferson City, feeding feral colonies.
"Sammy had such a big heart," Wild Thing - Feral Feline Fix posted on Facebook. "When he started working part-time he would donate bags of cat food and money when he could. He never missed an opportunity to help, and with a big bright smile."
In honor of Clemons' life, people were asked to direct any donations to Wild Thing - Feral Feline Fix. With some of the donations received, the organization plans to build a cat house dedicated to Clemons in Washington Park within Jefferson City, Riley said.
Clemons' kindness and inclusivity for those around him led to Riley calling him her "little tree-hugger."
"His kind of outlook on life was to love everybody," Riley said. He felt "everybody deserves an opportunity to do whatever they want and everybody deserves love. Whether it be a human being or an animal or a plant."
Clemons' willingness to help others was a consistent theme in his actions. He worked at a Sonic in Jefferson City for four years, and in addition to his normal duties he served as a mentor to employees with disabilities.
Riley notes there is a table at the restaurant dedicated to Clemons, decorated with a picture of him, flowers and stuffed animals.
"Sammy's light will continue to shine, his life mattered, and he will have a voice through those who loved him," Martin said.
