Because of Richard Lee McDonald, many local musicians in the 1980s got their start.
A chef by trade, McDonald opened Lee's Lounge in Columbia in November 1982, which quickly became known for its cuisine. Some considered Lee's Lounge to have the best ribs and barbecue sandwiches in town.
But it was the music, from disc jockeys to live jazz, that cemented McDonald's legacy.
Every Sunday night, McDonald hosted jam sessions at Lee's. It became a cultural institution of Columbia in that time period, attracting musicians and patrons from MU and beyond.
The establishment was racially integrated and welcoming to different subcultures, said James "Smitty" Smith, bassist for local blues band Chump Change.
McDonald, 80, died March 18 in Jefferson City. He was known for his hospitality, always looking out for his customers and performers.
Chump Change, like other local bands, started its musical journey at the Sunday night jam sessions. Smith is grateful for the opportunity McDonald gave him.
"He gave us a home to play when we couldn’t get into a lot of places downtown," he said, referring to the difficulties of getting gigs as a young musician. "There’s a lot of bands that wouldn’t have had the chance to get started if not for that place."
Although Lee's Lounge closed its doors decades ago, many musicians who performed at Lee's Lounge didn't forget where they came from.
"We hear from them time to time and still talk about Lee's," said Kenneth Brantley, Chump Change saxophonist.
Chump Change honored McDonald with a song called "Lee's Place" on their first CD, released in 1997. Smith kept in touch over the years, gifting McDonald a copy of that CD. While they weren't related, they called each other "cousin."
"He treated everyone like family," Smith said. "He was just such a great guy. I'm gonna miss him."
